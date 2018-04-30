Kazakhstani Kukushkin slides down ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan continues to slide down the ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

This week Kukushkin lost one spot and fell to №96 of the rankings.



Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik, on the contrary, climbed one spot up to №142.



Rafael Nadal tops the rankings of the best tennis players in the world. Coming in second is Roger Federer of Switzerland. German Alexander Zverev rounds out the top 3.