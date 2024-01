ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin, the only representative of Kazakhstan in the ATP Top 100 rankings retained his spot this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin is still ranked 87th in the updated ATP rankings as last week.



Spaniard Rafael Nadal hasn't moved from the top spot of the rankings. Coming in second is Swiss Roger Federer. Serb Novak Djokovic is ranked 3rd this week again.