Kazakhstani Kukushkin stunned at the start of Geneva Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin was eliminated in the opening match of the Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open in Geneva, Switzerland.

Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci routed world №81 Kukushkin in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

It is worth mentioning that Kukushkin is ranked 42 spots lower than Bellucci. The athletes met at ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Miami earlier this year where Kukushkin came out victorious.

Bellucci will next face Argentinian Federico Delbonis.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €550,000.