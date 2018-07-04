EN
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin to face Nadal at Wimbledon 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan (world №77) reached the second round of the Wimbledon 2018 in London, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM. 

    In the opening round Kukushkin stunned Canadian Vasek Pospisil ranked 97th in the world. He sent Pospisil home in a four-set match 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, taking their head-to-head rivalry to 3:1.

    In the next round Kukushkin will face off with world №1 Rafael Nadal. Kukushkin and Nadal already played at Wimbledon four years ago and the latter clinched the four-set win 7-6, 1-6, 1-6, 1-6.

     

     

