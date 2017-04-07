Kazakhstani Kukushkin to play in 1st Davis Cup clash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan will take on China in the 2nd round of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Asia/Oceania Group I event in Astana today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan will vie against Chinese Ze Zhang in the first rubber. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. at the National tennis Center.



In the second rubber Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko will play with Di Wu of the Chinese squad.



On April 8, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev will clash with Chinese duo Yan Bai and Mao-Xin Gong.



Mikhail Kukushkin is to face face Ze Zhang, whereas Dmitry Popko will play against Di Wu on April 9.