Kazakhstani Kukushkin up in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has improved his standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin rose two spots up and landed the 44th line. His best result in the ATP Top 50 is the number 39. Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik, on the contrary, lost four lines and is now ranked 75th.

Serb Novak Djokovic remains the leader of the ranking. Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer are placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.