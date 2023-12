ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin defeated Diego Augusto Barreto Sanchez in the men’s singles first-round encounter at the Copa Sevilla 2023 6:4, 6:4. The match lasted for 2 hours and 2 minutes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kukushkin ranks 242th in the ATP Singles rankings, while Sanchez stands 741st. Mikhail is also the country’s third best singles tennis player.