ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin has started the 2019 Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France with a confident win, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 31-year-old Kukushkin outplayed American Denis Kudla in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in 1h 22 minutes in the first round of the tournament.



In the next round he will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov.