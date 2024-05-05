Kazakhstani Kulambayeva storms into ITF W35 Hammamet Tournament semifinal

Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva (ranked 942nd by the WTA) stormed into the semifinal of the ITF W35 Hammamet Tennis Tournament in Tunisia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the KTF.

In the quarterfinal, Kulambayeva defeated Russian player Diana Demidova (ranked 753rd) with the score 7:6 (8:6), 6:4 to face Japanese Ikumi Yamazaki in the semifinal.

Kulambayeva has already claimed four ITF titles in her singles career, but she has never reached W35 semifinal.