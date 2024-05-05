EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:26, 05 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Kulambayeva storms into ITF W35 Hammamet Tournament semifinal

    Kazakhstani Kulambayeva storms into ITF W35 Hammamet Tournament semifinal
    Photo credit: KTF

    Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva (ranked 942nd by the WTA) stormed into the semifinal of the ITF W35 Hammamet Tennis Tournament in Tunisia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the KTF.

    In the quarterfinal, Kulambayeva defeated Russian player Diana Demidova (ranked 753rd) with the score 7:6 (8:6), 6:4 to face Japanese Ikumi Yamazaki in the semifinal.

    Kulambayeva has already claimed four ITF titles in her singles career, but she has never reached W35 semifinal.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!