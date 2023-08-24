Kazakhstani Kulambayeva wins at the start of ITF W25 Bydgoszcz 2023

BYDGOSZCZ. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva played her debut singles match at the ITF W25 Bydgoszcz Women clay tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Kulambayeva played vs Natalia Slaba from Slovakia and defeated her in two sets with a total score of 6:2, 6:2.

Her next opponent is another Slovakian player Katarina Kuzmova.

23-year-old Kulambayeva is ranked today 442nd in the WTA rankings.