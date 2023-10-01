EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:47, 01 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Kurash wrestler claims quick victory, reaches quarterfinal of Asian Games

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Kazinform

    It took under one minute for Kazakhstani Kurash wrestler Bekadil Shaimerdenov to defeat his opponent with an effective throw at the 19th Asian Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakhstani athlete claimed a quick win over Tajik Navruz Karimzoda in Round of 16 of the men's 81kg Kurash wrestling event at the Asian Games.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on a Thai athlete in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

    The 2023 Asian Games are set to run through October 8.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!