Kazakhstani Kurash wrestler claims quick victory, reaches quarterfinal of Asian Games

It took under one minute for Kazakhstani Kurash wrestler Bekadil Shaimerdenov to defeat his opponent with an effective throw at the 19th Asian Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstani athlete claimed a quick win over Tajik Navruz Karimzoda in Round of 16 of the men's 81kg Kurash wrestling event at the Asian Games.

The Kazakhstani is to take on a Thai athlete in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The 2023 Asian Games are set to run through October 8.