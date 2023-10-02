Kazakhstani ladies take home canoe and kayak silver at 19th Asian Games

Kazakhstani ladies earned two silver medals in the Canoe Double 500m and Kayak Double 500m finals at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Mariya Brovkova and Rufina Iskakova won silver in the Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final. The Chinese athletes grabbed gold, while the Thai team clinched bronze.

Irina Podoinikova and Olga Shmelyova also earned silver in the Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final. China captured gold. Bronze went to the Uzbek team.