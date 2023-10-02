EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 02 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani ladies take home canoe and kayak silver at 19th Asian Games

    canoe and kayak silver
    Photo: Olympic.kz

     Kazakhstani ladies earned two silver medals in the Canoe Double 500m and Kayak Double 500m finals at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz. 

    Mariya Brovkova and Rufina Iskakova won silver in the Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final. The Chinese athletes grabbed gold, while the Thai team clinched bronze.

    Irina Podoinikova and Olga Shmelyova also earned silver in the Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final. China captured gold. Bronze went to the Uzbek team.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!