Kazakhstani ladies up in updated WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas who claimed the ITF Hong Kong 01B title improved her standing in this week’s WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas rose two spots to №75 in the updated WTA rankings. Yulia Putintseva remained Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis moving up from №34 to №32. Elena Rybakina also demonstrated slight improvement climbing one spot and landing №36.

Aussie Ashleigh Barty tops the WTA rankings this week, followed by Czech Karolina Pliskova and Romanian Simona Halep.