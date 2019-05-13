EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:28, 13 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani ladies up in WTA rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed 5 spots in the updated WTA rankings this week rising to №38 in the world, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas also improved her standing moving from №98 to №90. Yelena Rybakina rose to №138 of the updated rankings.

    Japanese Naomi Osaka tops the rankings followed by Romanian Simona Halep and German Angelique Kerber ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!