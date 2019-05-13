Kazakhstani ladies up in WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed 5 spots in the updated WTA rankings this week rising to №38 in the world, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas also improved her standing moving from №98 to №90. Yelena Rybakina rose to №138 of the updated rankings.



Japanese Naomi Osaka tops the rankings followed by Romanian Simona Halep and German Angelique Kerber ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.