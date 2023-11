ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Grigory Lomakin held his first-round match within the M25+H Lajeado Tournament in Brazil, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Lomakin played vs Argentinian Ignacio Monzon and lost to him in three sets - 5:7, 6:2, 2:6.

Presently, Lomakin stands 967th in ATP ranking in men’s singles division. Monzon is ranked 499th in the world.

Photo: sports.kz