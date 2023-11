ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Grigory Lomakin and Russia’s Yegor Agafonov defeated Alexander Chepik and Denis Klok of Russia 6:3, 7:6 in the ITF Iran F 4 men’s doubles quarterfinals in Tehran, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

In the semifinals, Grigory Lomakin and Yegor Agafonov will play vs Cengiz Aku and Gokberk Saritas.

The Challenger prize money is 15,000 US dollars.