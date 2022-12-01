Kazakhstani Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil

VACARIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Grigoriy Lomakin advanced to the second round of the doubles tournament in Vacaria, Brazil, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin paired with Brazilian Igor Gimenez won over Joao Eduardo Schiess and Victor Tosetto of Brazil 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the ITF Brazil F8 Men’s Doubles.

Lomakin and Gimenez are to face Brazilian duo Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos and Lucca Pinto in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Photo: sports.kz