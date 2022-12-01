EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:22, 01 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil

    None
    VACARIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Grigoriy Lomakin advanced to the second round of the doubles tournament in Vacaria, Brazil, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin paired with Brazilian Igor Gimenez won over Joao Eduardo Schiess and Victor Tosetto of Brazil 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the ITF Brazil F8 Men’s Doubles.

    Lomakin and Gimenez are to face Brazilian duo Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos and Lucca Pinto in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

    Photo: sports.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!