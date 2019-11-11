EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:48, 11 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani loses 10 spots in ATP rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik tumbled in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik fell 10 spots down landing the 58th line of the rankings. Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan retained the 67th spot. Dmitry Popko is the only representative of the country to show improvement in this week’s rankings. He improved his standing by climbing three spot to №186.

    Tennis greats Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer remain the top 3 players in the world.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!