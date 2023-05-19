Kazakhstani low-cost carrier launches Astana – Ankara flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan is set to launch direct flights from Astana to Ankara starting May 23. It will fly twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays on Airbus 320 aircraft, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

Increasing the frequency of regular flights between Kazakhstan and Türkiye will contribute to the further development of trade and economic, tourist, and cultural cooperation between the nations.