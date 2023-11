ASTANA. KAZINFORM Traditional multi-day cycling race - the Tour of Hainan - has ended in China, Sports.kz reported.

German Max Walscheid from Team Giant-Alpecin won the 9th stage of the competition.

Astana Pro Team cyclist Alexey Lutsenko finished in the main peloton and saved a yellow jersey, thus becoming the winner in the General Classification (35:16:41).