Kazakhstani-made cheese makes waves in France

Kazakhstani-made cheese excited taste buds of foodies from all corners of the world at the Mondial du Fromage et des Produits Laitiers trade event in the French city of Tours, Kazinform reports.

The 6th edition of this unique European event once again brought together cheese and dairy product makers and fans who shared their know how, participated in blind tasting, cheese cutting trials and more from September 10 to 12 this year.

Cheese makers from 68 countries, including Yekaterina Payazitova from Abai region in Kazakhstan, showcased their cheese products at the event.

Yekaterina who presented her Mulatto as well as Patisson and Amorelli cheeses to a jury took home silver and bronze medals for the cheeses, respectively.

On top of that, Yekaterina was also honored with the title of an honorary member of the International Guild of Cheesemakers. This encouraged her to set an ambitious goal of developing the cheese industry in Abai region.