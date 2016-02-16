Kazakhstani-made products popular in China - Zhangurazov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KAZNEX INVEST Agency has made up a list of 20 Kazakhstani products most popular in China, chairman of the agency Borisbiy Zhangurazov revealed on Tuesday.

"China imports a lot of products worth over $100 billion from Kazakhstan annually," Mr. Zhangurazov said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana.

In his words, 20 Kazakhstani-made products most popular in China are confectionary, fat-and-oil products, soft drinks, turkey meat and many more. He especially stressed that confectionary made by Almaty-based Rakhat factory are highly popular in China.

Mr. Zhangurazov also noted that Kazakhstan boasts high potential in terms of production of confectionary and fat-and-oil products and can carve out these two niches at the Chinese market.

"China can import lamb meat from Kazakhstan if certain sanitary barriers are lifted. We are working on that issue," he added.