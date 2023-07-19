EN
    Kazakhstani male Greco-Roman team claims 3rd place at U-20 Asian Wrestling Championships

    Фото: olympic.kz
    AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan was placed third in the overall standings of the U-20 Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships held in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakhstani men’s Greco-Roman team claimed the third place with a total of nine medals, with Islam Yevloyev claiming 82kg gold, Aibek Aitbekov 55kg silver, Yusuf Ashrapov 63kg silver, Nurasyl Amanaly 87kg silver, Samandar Madaminov 60kg bronze, Aziz Gassymov 67kg bronze, Merei Maulikanov 72kg bronze, Iusuf Matciyev 97kg bronze, and Dzhokhar Uzarov 130kg bronze.


