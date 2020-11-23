EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:14, 23 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani male tennis players up in ATP doubles individual rankings

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals has updated its doubles individual rankings in men’s professional tennis, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Topping the rankings are Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Rafael Nadal of Spain, and Dominic Thiem of Austria.

    As for Kazakhstani professional tennis players, Mikhail Kukushkin has retained the 76th spot, while Andrey Golubev is 3 lines up to land at 88th. Alexander Bublik has lost one spot and is now ranked 90th.

    Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov has climbed 11 lines up to be ranked 130th.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!