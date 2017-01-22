Kazakhstani man accused of stealing over 6mln tenge extradited from UAE to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kazakh citizen accused of stealing more than 6mln tenge has been extradited from the UAE, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

The man was extradited to Kazakhstan by the employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office under the support of the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE.

The man has been wanted since 2013 by the State Revenues Department of the South Kazakhstan region.

He is accused of stealing more than 6mln tenge which belonged to a branch of a South Kazakhstan company.

The man has been placed into a detention facility of Astana.