Kazakhstani man found dead at a hotel in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Kazakhstan was found dead in his room at one of the hotels in Pattaya, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from Asiaone .

The lifeless body of the 41-year-old Kazakhstani man was found in his room after hotel employees smelled the strong stench. The police was called to the scene at 11:30 p.m. local time on January 31. Police officers found the dead man and a drunk Thai girl crying beside him in Room №327.



According to preliminary data, the man was dead for over a day. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.



A source at the Pattaya police station said the body was sent for an autopsy to the Forensic Medicine Institution of the Police General Hospital.