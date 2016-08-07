EN
    Kazakhstani Mariya Dmitriyenko failed to qualify for women's trapshooting semi-final

    ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. Kazakhstani shooter Mariya Dmitriyenko entered top 10 athletes in women's trapshooting qualification.

    Unfortunately, Dmitriyenko failed to join the top six semi-finalists after being placed the 8th (66 points) among 21 athletes from 18 countries.

    Australian Laetisha Scanlan (70 points), Italian Jesssica Rossi (69) and Spanish Fatima Galvez (69) turned out to be the best at the qualification stage.

