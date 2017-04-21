Kazakhstani mass media should promote EXPO 2017 - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani mass media should promote the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the session on the issues of preparation for the EXPO 2017 event on Friday.

"I would like to note that the goal of the exhibition not only to enhance the country's prestige but also to familiarize visitors and Kazakhstanis [of the exhibition] with cutting-edge technologies. Kazakhstani mass media should be fully involved in the promotion of the EXPO events and its exhibits inside and outside of the country," President Nazarbayev said while giving specific instructions to Dauren Abayev [Minister of Information and Communications] during the session.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also mentioned what role the EXPO facilities will play after the exhibition.



The Kazakh leader instructed the Government and JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" to figure out how the EXPO facilities can be used more effectively in the future to see the whole picture.