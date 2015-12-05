EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:22, 05 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani mathematician receives Turkey&#39;s top science prize

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani national Marat Akhmet has received a top award by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), Kazinform has learnt.

    According to the Kazakh embassy in Turkey, the internationally acclaimed mathematician received the award from President of Turkey Recept Tayyip Erdoğan at the Aksaray presidential palace along with other scientists. Mr. Akhmet expressed his gratitude to the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey for the honor. It is worth mentioning that his research in mathematics is widely used not only in Turkey, but in a number of European countries. His works were published in Turkey, Europe and the U.S. "We are delighted that our compatriots achieve such results not only in Kazakhstan, but abroad. Mr. Akhmet's example makes us believe that Kazakhstan has a great scientific potential," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev noted.

    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey News Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!