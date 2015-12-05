ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani national Marat Akhmet has received a top award by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), Kazinform has learnt.

According to the Kazakh embassy in Turkey, the internationally acclaimed mathematician received the award from President of Turkey Recept Tayyip Erdoğan at the Aksaray presidential palace along with other scientists. Mr. Akhmet expressed his gratitude to the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey for the honor. It is worth mentioning that his research in mathematics is widely used not only in Turkey, but in a number of European countries. His works were published in Turkey, Europe and the U.S. "We are delighted that our compatriots achieve such results not only in Kazakhstan, but abroad. Mr. Akhmet's example makes us believe that Kazakhstan has a great scientific potential," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev noted.