Kazakhstani Meirambek Kartabai claims freestyle bronze at Asian Wrestling Championships

Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestler Meirambek Kartabai hauled bronze at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Meirambek Kartabai of Kazakhstan claimed bronze after defeating Chinese Weiyu LI 7-2 in the 57kg men’s freestyle event at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

The Kazakhstani was defeated Kento Yumiya of Japan in the semifinal of the tournament.

His compatriot Rizabek Aitmukhan reached the 97kg final, where he is to take on Akhmed Tazhudinov of Bahrain.

The Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 11 to 16.