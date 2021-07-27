Kazakhstani men’s water polo team remains winless at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The men’s water polo team of Kazakhstan lost its second match at Tokyo 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstani men’s water polo team fell to 0-2 at the Tokyo Summer Games, after losing to Serbia 5-19 in the Water Polo Preliminary Round Group B.

Kazakhstan’s team lost its first match against Croatia 7-23

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.