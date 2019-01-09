Kazakhstani meteorologists warn of bad weather in several regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists have put several regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, it will be partly foggy and slippery in Mangistau region on January 10. Fog will blanket Aktau at night and early in the morning. Chances of storm are 90-95%.



Fog and gusty wind ranging from 15-25 mps will hit Turkestan region tomorrow. The city of Turkestan will also see gusty wind. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



On January 10, southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is forecast to blow in Shymkent.



Fog and ice slick will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 10-12. Northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region on January 10-11. Chances of storm will be very high.