EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:25, 09 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani meteorologists warn of bad weather in several regions

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists have put several regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, it will be partly foggy and slippery in Mangistau region on January 10. Fog will blanket Aktau at night and early in the morning. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

    Fog and gusty wind ranging from 15-25 mps will hit Turkestan region tomorrow. The city of Turkestan will also see gusty wind. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    On January 10, southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is forecast to blow in Shymkent.

    Fog and ice slick will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 10-12. Northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region on January 10-11. Chances of storm will be very high.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!