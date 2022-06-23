EN
    21:22, 23 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin advances to main draw of Wimbledon

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin won his final match in the Wimbledon singles qualifying in London, UK, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin stunned Zsombor Piros of Hungary 7-6, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 to advance to the main draw of the tennis tournament in the UK.

    In the three hours and 35 minutes match, the Kazakhstani fired five aces, made one double fault, and won 11 points and four games in a row.



