    12:14, 16 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin upset at Stockholm Open qualification

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin lost in the Stockholm Open qualification, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin lost to Swiss Antoine Bellier, the world’s 194th tennis player, 1-6, 6-7 in the semifinal of the qualification tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 27 minutes.

    During the match, the Kazakhstani hit no ace, made no double fault, won four points, and one game in a row.



    Photo: ktf.kz




