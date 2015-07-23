EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:05, 23 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani military students on familiarization tour at West Point, USA

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nine military students of the Military Institute of Land Forces of Kazakhstan have been sent to West Point Military Academy in the USA for familiarization purposes, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

    They live together with the cadets at West Point, familiarize with their routine, training, physical reparation and military training.

    These tours are arranged every year within the cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries. The students exchange is mutual, so nine cadets from West Point were on familiarization tour at the Military Institute of Land Forces of Kazakhstan in June.

    As it was noted, it is a great experience for future offices. They establish new contacts have new experience, familiarize with their future colleagues.

    Cooperation with military institutions of foreign countries and CIS countries as well plays an important role in development of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Army Education Kazakhstan and USA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!