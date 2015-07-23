Kazakhstani military students on familiarization tour at West Point, USA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nine military students of the Military Institute of Land Forces of Kazakhstan have been sent to West Point Military Academy in the USA for familiarization purposes, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

They live together with the cadets at West Point, familiarize with their routine, training, physical reparation and military training.

These tours are arranged every year within the cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries. The students exchange is mutual, so nine cadets from West Point were on familiarization tour at the Military Institute of Land Forces of Kazakhstan in June.

As it was noted, it is a great experience for future offices. They establish new contacts have new experience, familiarize with their future colleagues.

Cooperation with military institutions of foreign countries and CIS countries as well plays an important role in development of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.