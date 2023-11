ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani model Bibssara Sharipova, known as Bibi, joined fashion shows at the New York Fashion Week 2016, Kazinform learnt from Bibi's Instagram account.

Noteworthy to say, that Bibi has already participated in a show by American designer Christian Siriano.

New York Fashion Week is an annual event in global fashion industry anticipated by the hipsters around the world.