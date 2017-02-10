Kazakhstani model Bibi ready for NYFW

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani model Bibisara Sharipova, aka Bibi, is looking to make her mark at New York Fashion Week that kicked off on February 9, Kazinform has learnt from The Malay Mail Online .

Bibi, 22, originally from Stepnogorsk, East Kazakhstan region will again be a part of the frenzied world of fashion shows and castings during the NYFW that will run until February 16.



This week, many models signed a petition asking the American fashion industry to ‘prioritize health and celebrate diversity' amid ongoing concerns about extreme thinness.



"Sometimes I fast two-three days before a casting, but otherwise I mostly try to eat well," Bibi told The Malay Mail Online. She weighs 54 kilos at 1.80 meters tall.



Bibisara Sharipova got into the fashion industry at the tender age of 13. After she reached the final of the 2008 Top Model Asia, Bibi was invited to New York. Since then she has been gracing the runways in all parts of the world and never looked back.



Bibisara did campaigns for United Colors of Benetton, Uniqlo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Puma and Schwarzkopf and appeared on the pages of Vogue, Elle and Harper's Bazaar magazines.