Kazakhstani model Bibi unveiled as new face of Uniqlo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani supermodel Bibisara Sharipova or simply Bibi has booked major modeling gig by fronting a campaign to promote Uniqlo's AIRism collection, Express-K newspaper says.

After an extremely successful season in New York and gracing the pages of Vogue and Grazia magazines, Bibi now becomes the new face of the Japanese brand. She fronts a campaign to support Uniqlo's AIRism collection of light as air and refreshingly comfortable pieces which is available on Uniqlo's official web store. The Kazakh beauty took it to her Instagram page to announce the news. Bibsara started off as a model in Almaty, Kazakhstan and then her modeling career took her to Tokyo, New York and Paris.