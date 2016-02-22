Kazakhstani model Bibi walks the runway at Julien Macdonald A/W 2016 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani model Bibisara Sharipova or just Bibi continues to take the world of fashion by storm.

After gracing the runways at New York Fashion Week, Bibi sashayed down the catwalk at Julien Macdonald Autumn Winter 2016-2017 fashion show.

Julien Macdonald is renowned for his fabulous sequin-embellished gowns worn by such A-stars as Rhianna and Madonna.

While in New York, Bibi strutted her stuff at Christian Siriano Fall 2016, Sally Lapointe Fall 2016, Carmen Marc Valvo Fall 2016 and Bibhu Mohapatra Fall 2016 fashion shows.











