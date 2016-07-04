EN
    14:15, 04 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani model opens Ulyana Sergeenko F/W 2016 show in Paris

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani model Bibisara Sharipova opened Ulyana Sergeenko F/W 2016 show in Paris.

    "Opened beautiful Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Fall Winter 2016 show this evening in Paris! Thank you so much for this honor" Bibisara captioned the recent Instagram post.

    It is worth mentioning that the model from Stepnogorsk already worked with big names in the fashion industry, namely Salvatore Ferragamo, House of Holland, Aigner, Christian Siriano, Rachel Comey, Frame Denim and many others.

    It is noteworthy that Ulyana Sergeenko is a native of Kazakhstan as well. She was born in Ust Kamenogorsk in East Kazakhstan region. She always speaks proudly about her homeland during the interviews and even used her memories about Kazakhstan in one of her earlier collections. Rihanna, Beyonce, Natalia Vodianova, Lady Gaga, Dita von Teese and many other celebrities wear Ulyana Sergeenko clothing.

    Fashion Kazakhstan Entertainment News
