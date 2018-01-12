EN
    10:26, 12 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani moguls skier Reikherd claims silver in Deer Valley

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM- Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was the runner-up of the 5th FIS Freestyle Moguls World Cup in Deer Valley, Utah, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

    Canadian Mikael Kingsbury stepped on to the top of the podium with an impressive 12th straight win. Coming in second was Reikherd who snapped at Kingsbury's heels this entire season. Aussie Matt Graham settled for the third place.

    Kazakhstanis Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Barmashov didn't make it into the Top 20 skiers at the World Cup as they were ranked 27th and 33rd, respectively.

