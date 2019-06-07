Kazakhstani MPs attend NATO PA Spring Session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly was held in Bratislava, Slovakia on May 31-June 3, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Parliament.

Kazakhstani MPs and members of the Senate's Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Nurzhan Nursipatov and Yersultan Bekturganov took part in it.



At the session, NATO parliamentarians touched upon relations between the Alliance and Russia, prospects of cooperation between the Alliance and the EU in the sphere of security, further NATO expansion, as well as the problems of cyber security, digital markets, fight on terrorism, reconstruction of Afghanistan and Iraq, and nuclear non-proliferation.



On the sidelines of the session, Kazakhstani MPs held a meeting with the delegation of the National Council of Slovakia. At the meeting, the sides debated further strengthening of bilateral cooperation, including inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchanged views on international situation.



The same day Kazakhstani MPs visited Slavin, the memorial monument to thousands of Soviet Army soldiers who fell while setting Bratislava free from the occupying German Wehrmacht units during the World War II.



