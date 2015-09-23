Kazakhstani MUAs take Paris by storm (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Association of Makeup Artists and Body Art has collected five gold medals and one silver medal at the OMC Europe Cup Open 2015 hosted in Paris.

Many awards in various categories were up for grabs and Kazakhstan managed to win the first place in the team event organized by the Organisation Modiale Coiffure. Team Kazakhstan consisted of Viktoriya Stanevich, Dinara Botabayeva and Dinara Nurasheva. Founded in 1946, the Organisation Modiale Coiffure is the international association that unites hairdressers in 60 nations and over 2 million members around the globe.