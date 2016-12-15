Kazakhstani named best international student of East China University

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Aziza Kogamova, a Master's degree student of East China Normal University (ECNU) majoring in International Political Theory was named the Best Student of 2016 in the Academic Activities nomination, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

300 most successful out of 6,000 international students of ECNU took part in the contest on December 14.







"I tried to meet my parents' and my country's expectations. It is a great honor for me to represent the youth of independent Kazakhstan and make my personal contribution to strengthening the positive image of our country. I dedicate this victory to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence," Aziza told Kazinform correspondent after the ceremony.



ECNU was formed in 1951 by the merger of the Great China University (est.1924) and Kwang Hua University (est.1925). ECNU is the first teachers university in China. It trains researchers, professors, civil servants, business and political leaders, as well as conducts research in humanities, social science and technology innovation.