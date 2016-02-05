Kazakhstani national extradited from Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Kazakhstani national Nurgul Baissanova has been extradited today from Azerbaijan where she was sentenced for committing a number of thefts. In Kazakhstan she will be brought to criminal liability for committing similar crimes in the territory of Aktobe region.

The decision on extradition was taken on January 13, 2016 by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan as per a request from the Kazakhstan Prosecutor General’s Office.

Baissanova was placed into a pre-trial detention facility of Astana city, Kazinform learnt from the Press Service of the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office.