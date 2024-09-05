Kazakhstani nationals advised to leave Ukraine

The embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommended nationals of Kazakhstan to consider departing the territory of Ukraine over increasing tensions and security purposes in a statement published on the embassy’s official website, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The embassy notes that to travel from Ukraine to Kazakhstan, the nationals of Kazakhstan can use two land routes - through Poland or Moldova, then use commercial flights. In case of departure through Poland, they will need a Schengen visa, whereas a visa is not required to enter Moldova, the Kazakhstani embassy informed on its Telegram channel.

The embassy also calls on all citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and immediately seek shelter, follow their own security measures and recommendations of the official authorities.

To contact the embassy’s consular division dial: +38(044) 4831596, +38(044) 4891031. Hotline for Kazakhstani nations (in case of emergencies): +380673470408.