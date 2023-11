ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has advanced to the second round of the ATP's Kunming Open in Anning, China with the prize fund of $100,000.

In the opener Nedovyesov eliminated wildcard Rigele Te from China in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

In the next round he will play against the winner of Chinese encounter between Ze Zhang and Yan Bai.

Source: ATP