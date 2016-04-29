Kazakhstani Nedovyesov breaks into Kunming Open semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov is going to play in the semifinals of the ATP's Kunming Open in Anning, China with the prize fund of $100,000.

In the quarterfinal match that lasted for 1h 17 min, Nedovyesov, 29, routed world №266 Bastian Trinker in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

It is worth to note that Nedovyesov is ranked 69 spots higher by the ATP than the 25-year-old Austrian athlete.

He will face 22-year-old Jordan Thompson from Australia in the semifinals.

Source: ATP