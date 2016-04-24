Kazakhstani Nedovyesov crashes out of Nanjing Challenger semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov was eliminated in the semifinal of the China International Nanjing Challenger on Sunday morning.

8th-seeded Grega Zemlja stunned the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. He needed 1h 32 min and 4 aces to defeat Nedovyesov. Zemlja made two double faults.

It is worth to note that world №161 Zemlja is ranked 48 spots higher than Nedovyesov by the ATP.

He will face top-seed Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in the final match.

The prize fund of the tournament is $50,000.

Source: ATP