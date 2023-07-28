EN
    09:15, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov loses at 2023 Croatia Open Umag tournament

    None
    Photo: sports.kz
    ZAGREB. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov in a duo with Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar suffered an unexpected defeat at the 2023 Croatia Open Umag tournament, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

    In men’s doubles quarterfinals, Nedovyesov and Escobar lost to Croatian/Slovenian duo Nino Serdarusic/Blaz Rola in three sets – 2:6, 6:3, 8:10.

    Last week, Nedovyesov and Escobar earned the 2023 Swedish Open doubles title, with a prize money at €630,705.


